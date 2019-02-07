YWCA asking for community help in paying for new roof in aging building

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The YWCA’s historic building is nearly 100-years-old, and it’s no longer very good at keeping out all this rain. The roof is in desperate need of being replace.
Andrea Brown lives at YWCA. She said, “I couldn’t have done this without them, not a day. I’m just so grateful for the ladies here, I can talk to them about anything.”
The YWCA does more than provide a roof for women and children in need. Brown said, “Everyday it’s like, I’ve got a curfew, well that’s saving me from so so much. That’s huge.”
Women living at the YWCA are working on creating a better life for their families, but the aging building is getting in the way.
Erika Taylor, CEO of the YWCA said, “Over the years, you have wear and tear and certainly our roof has been a victim of just all the elements and everything so it’s not in good shape.”
Water damage is leaving it’s mark on this 94 year old building and the repair costs are mounting with every rainfall.
Taylor “This wall is wet and damaged. The walls are bubbling in not only in here which is the laundry room, but also in client bedrooms around window casings, various parts of our building,”said Taylor.
The YWCA started a “raise the roof” campaign on social media. At this point, they need to raise about $60,000 dollars to fix the roof. A generous donor has already offered to match up to $50,000 in donations. Taylor said, “It’s important that we have an environment that is safe and nurturing and conducive to the healing that many of our women are facing.”
To catch up on their progress head to their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/YWCAEvansville/
