Vanderburgh Co. Council gives final approval for $500K to fund jail design

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have new developments on the plans to expand the Vanderburgh County Jail.
County Commissioners approved paying for a design on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the County Council had a vote to seal the deal.
They made it official.
Council approved $500,000 for architecture firm American Structurepoint to come up with the initial design and cost analysis for the first two elements of the proposed expansion. After four years of talking, Council says this opens the door to real movement on the project.
Commissioner Ben Shoulders equates this to a security deposit. It allows Structurepoint to figure out exactly what it can do and what the county can afford.
The money will come out of the architect’s overall design fee. Sheriff Dave Wedding told Council 47 Indiana jails in Indiana are facing the same problem.
He says 2019 is on track for housing a thousand more inmates than last year, making it more crucial to move forward with a design.
“Everybody here will agree there’s not a plan yet. I mean nothing’s been decided. You know again this is a search and rescue mission really is what it is and there’s no determined size, no determined form or fashion of a facility, nothing, so this gets us to that point,” says Vanderburgh Co. Councilman Jim Raben.
The agreement gives Structurepoint four months to come up with a design. Archetects will get together with the Commissioners and Sheriff Wedding to present findings to County Council.
Commissioners say setting a time frame is a vital element to this project.
