Two workers hurt in natural gas accident at Alcoa

"We are thankful that these two employees were not seriously injured from the reaction inside the furnace’s chamber and that they’ve been able to return to work. Safety equipment kept the furnace’s door intact, preventing any serious injuries," said Communications Leader Keri Fluegel. "Maintaining a safe work environment is the top priority at Alcoa, so a team of Alcoa employees and third-party experts have conducted a detailed root cause analysis to prevent this type of incident from happening again."