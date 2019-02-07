Two workers hurt in natural gas accident at Alcoa

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two employees were hurt in a natural gas accident at Alcoa Warrick Operations.
This video was sent to us by a viewer.
Alcoa officials tell us it happened January 28.
Officials say the workers had just completed standard maintenance on a natural gas furnace when it malfunctioned.
Officials say the employees had minor injuries and are now back at work.
"We are thankful that these two employees were not seriously injured from the reaction inside the furnace’s chamber and that they’ve been able to return to work. Safety equipment kept the furnace’s door intact, preventing any serious injuries," said Communications Leader Keri Fluegel. "Maintaining a safe work environment is the top priority at Alcoa, so a team of Alcoa employees and third-party experts have conducted a detailed root cause analysis to prevent this type of incident from happening again."
Officials say a team of Alcoa employees and outside experts have conducted an investigation to make sure something like this doesn’t happen in the future.
