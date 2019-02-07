Heavy damage reported after tornado warnings

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tornado warnings were issued Thursday for parts of the Tri-State.
In Knox County, spotters say there was a tornado on the ground.
Officials tell us a truck overturned on Highway 41 near Vincennes. There’s also flooding in the area.
Viewers tell us there is wind damage in Oakland City. Dispatchers say there is heavy damage along Morton, Clay, and Divisions Streets.
They say carports have been blown down and roofs have been torn from homes
Pike County dispatchers say a tree fell down on SR 64.
In Illinois, an overturned semi shut down westbound Interstate 64. This is about seven miles west of the Grayville exit.
