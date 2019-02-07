Rain moves out; cold air returns

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Heavy rain and thunderstorms will depart the region on Thursday evening. Sharply colder air will push in for Friday and the weekend. Mainly clear skies late Thursday will mean no wintry precip to worry about. Lows on Friday morning will sink to the lower 20s, and Friday’s high will stay below freezing. Over the weekend Saturday’s low will drop into the lower teens with highs in the 30s and sunshine. A wintry mix is possible on Sunday and again Monday.