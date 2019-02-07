Proposed senate bill could create $1M for Vanderburgh Co. Jail

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A bill moving through Indiana's State House could give jails a significant amount of money.
Senator Jim Tomes is sponsoring Senate Bill 120, which proposes an increase in the amount of money the state pays jails for housing level six felons. Those are inmates accused of the most severe crimes.
The issue stems from the state mandate that many level six felons serve their sentences in jails, instead of prisons. In return, jails have been paid $35 per day for each level six felon.
The rate hasn’t changed for 30 years, but Senate Bill 120 could bring a big change.
Right now the Vanderbugh County Jail has about 150 level six felons. A $20 increase would generate $1 million to offset the cost of a new jail and staffing.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says all signs point to the state continuing to require jails to house level six felons. He’s in support of that requirement under certain requests.
“On the condition that the state will collaboratively work with sheriffs to build the proper housing suitable for the rehabilitation efforts of these people," explains Sheriff Wedding. "What I don’t want to do is continue to warehouse prisoners and release them to the street for failure.”
Sheriff Wedding says legislatures have mixed opinions regarding this bill and that it’s too early to tell which direction it will go. But he tells us 47 jails across the state are experiencing similar jail overcrowding issues due in large part to housing level six felons.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.