Perry Co. Courthouse could add security features

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - Everyone who works inside the Perry County Courthouse now wears an ID badge.
It is just one of the steps that the Perry County Sheriff’s office has made towards improving safety.
“That way people on the outside can come in here and identify the employees of the courthouse, if they have questions or if there is an emergency,” said Sheriff Alan Malone.
But Sheriff Malone hopes to be more proactive with safety measures as well. The security committee is talking about potentially bringing in metal detectors, adding parking barriers and a privacy fence on the courthouse grounds.
“This is a place where a lot of Perry County residents come," said Sheriff Malone. "So we are always looking to be proactive to make it a safer place for people coming to the Perry County Courthouse and also the employees of the Perry County Courthouse.”
These potential security additions are in the early stages of discussion. Sheriff Malone believes any added security could enhance his department’s presence inside the courthouse.
“You know, when somebody walks in, the first thing that they see is the desk with the Perry County Sheriff’s star on it," explained Sheriff Malone. “That just lets people know that we are in the building. You can always bet that you are going to find a presence of law enforcement inside the courthouse when we can.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.