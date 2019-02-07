North Spencer schools using mobile app for safety

SPENCER COUNTY, IN (WFIE) - When your child gets off the bus and heads into school, you want them to be safe.
North Spencer County schools are now using a tool to help keep your child safe and accounted for in a crisis situation.
“We are able to have the safety of our students at our hands," said Nancy Hanks Elementary School Principal Jody Schmitt.
It’s called Crisis Go and it is a mobile app installed on every faculty member’s mobile device.
“Every time you open that app, you know that you have the most recent updated information,” said Ben Lawalin, principal at Lincoln Trail Elementary School.
Lawalin and Schmitt have implemented the app at both of their schools. It provides updated class rosters and checklists for faculty members in case of an emergency. From fire evacuation routes to lock down procedures, everything they need is right at their fingertips whenever they need it.
“To have our teachers say that we have all of our students or that a student is missing, then we know we should look for those students," said Schmitt.
Another critical feature about that app is that it connects the school with local law enforcement.
“We put our blue prints for our school on there so they can see where all of our safe areas are. It really just became a no-brainer for us to use it,” said Lawalin.
Both principals say this app gives them a sense of comfort, just in case anything ever did happen inside their school buildings.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.