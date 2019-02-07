North Park church to be revitalized as Community Central Church

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville church is now closed, but we’ve learned a new church will take it’s place.
North Park Church officials say they’ve tried for years to increase members without success.
They’ve reached out to North Woods Baptist to help them reinvent themselves.
This sign says church is closed but it's only temporary.
What was once North Park Church will now become Community Central. Their goal is to create community outreach for every person.
The church is being replanted, meaning a new church will be built from a once used building.
With old members and new members coming together to create a new church of their own. The church is being renovated completely.
The new pastor of this church Bobby Cox said the church will be a place that all can come and get the help they need in all aspects of life.
“we’re interested in reaching them on the spiritual and on the physical, and on the emotional levels. and we want to make sure we have something for everybody.Because Jesus is for everybody” said Pastor Bobby Cox.
Community Central Church currently meets every Sunday evening planning the churches community efforts. Clothing closets, food pantries, and even a ministry to help single mothers.
The church officially opens on Palm Sunday in April.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.