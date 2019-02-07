Leonhardt named to Player of the Year watch list

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Softball junior pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) was named to the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player of the Year Watch List for the 2019 season. She was named to the Fastpitch News Preseason All-America second team on January 25.
Last year’s NCAA II Softball Championship Most Outstanding Player, Leonhardt is coming off a dominating post-season performance that saw her post a 12-1 record with a 1.35 ERA, a .152 opponent batting average and 96 strikeouts. Her effort was instrumental in leading the Screaming Eagles to their first-ever national championship.
In the NCAA II Softball Championship alone, Leonhardt was 5-0 with a 1.44 ERA, a .091 opponent batting average and 40 strikeouts in 34 innings of work. She was later named second-team All-America by Fastpitch News.
After recording a one-hit shutout in USI’s win over No. 1 University of North Georgia in the opener of last year’s NCAA II Softball Championship, Leonhardt returned the next day to record USI’s first-ever post-season no hitter (baseball or softball) in USI’s 3-0 win over Angelo State University.
An NFCA and D2CCA All-American as a freshman in 2017, Leonhardt finished the 2018 campaign with a 26-12 overall record, a 2.29 ERA, a .194 opponent batting average and a single-season school-record 277 strikeouts. She led the GLVC in wins and opponent batting average during her sophomore campaign.
Leonhardt is one of three Great Lakes Valley Conference players to be recognized on the watch list and one of eight players from the Midwest Region.
The preseason No. 1-ranked Eagles, who were picked to win the GLVC, begin defense of their national championship Friday at noon when they take on No. 13 Young Harris College in the opening game of the UAH Charger Chillout in Huntsville, Alabama.
