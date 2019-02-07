Henderson man arrested on meth charge

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A Henderson man was taken to jail after sheriff’s deputies found meth in his apartment.
On January 31, sheriff’s deputies say they went to 44-year-old Adam Corbett’s home on Richardson Avenue for an investigation.
While they were there, they say they found around over a pound of suspected meth.
We’re told the substance field tested positive for traces of meth.
Corbett was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance.
Deputies also arrested Kenneth Cook on a felony parole warrant.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.