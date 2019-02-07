Henderson man arrested on meth charge

Adam Corbett
By Paige Hagan | February 6, 2019 at 7:30 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 7:30 PM

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A Henderson man was taken to jail after sheriff’s deputies found meth in his apartment.

On January 31, sheriff’s deputies say they went to 44-year-old Adam Corbett’s home on Richardson Avenue for an investigation.

While they were there, they say they found around over a pound of suspected meth.

We’re told the substance field tested positive for traces of meth.

Corbett was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Adam Corbett (Henderson County Jail)

Deputies also arrested Kenneth Cook on a felony parole warrant.

