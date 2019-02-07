Gilda’s Club celebrates 5 years on Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Gilda’s Club Evansville opened on the east side five years ago.
To celebrate, Gilda’s hosted an open house at the clubhouse on Vogel Road on Wednesday.
Gilda’s Club provides social and emotional support for people living with cancer at every stage of the disease, even when its leads to death.
Gilda’s Club has lost 80 members in its five years of existence.
Cathy Paradosi, a club volunteer from the very beginning, lost a friend to cancer just this week.
Gilda’s was there for Sue Mangold during her cancer journey and the support will be there for Cathy as she grieves.
All programs, workshops, and services at Gilda’s Club are free.
