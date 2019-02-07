EPD looking for suspect after overnight chase

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police are still looking for a man who led them on a car chase overnight.
It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night at Oak Hill and Morgan.
Police were trying to conduct a traffic stop, when the car took off. Officials say it went through many neighborhoods by Oak Hill Cemetery.
Police found the car abandoned near Franklin and Indiana Streets.
They say they have identified who was driving the car, and he does have a warrant out, but they have not yet made any arrests.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.