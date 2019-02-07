EFD looking to hire new firefighters

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville fire department is hoping to hire multiple firefighters in the next year.
The process takes several months for those interested.
In order to be a firefighter: you must be a U.S. Citizen, be 21 to 35-years-old, have a high school diploma, valid drivers license and no felony record.
Applicants will be required to take a written and CPAT test, which measures physical ability.
The fire department says this is more than just a job.
“You’re there when somebodies in their absolute worse moment of their life at that point in time and we come in and hopefully make things better for them," explains EFD Chief Administrative Officer, Mike Larson. "Whether its a medical run, whether it’s a fire, whether it’s a car accident, whatever the case may be. People dial 911 because they’re having a bad day and our job is to get there and help make their day better. So we’re looking for that special person that has that in their heart and in their drive and enthusiasm to be able to do that.”
The application period runs now until March 31.
