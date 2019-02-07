Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83

(Gray News) - Frank Robinson, the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame slugger and Major League Baseball’s first black manager, died Thursday, WBAL reported. He was 83.
Robinson passed away in his Los Angeles home surrounded by his wife Barbara, daughter Nichelle and other family members.
Robinson played for five teams in his 21-season career. He was a member of two World Series champion team for the Orioles.
He hit 586 home runs and was a 14-time All-Star. Robinson is the only player be the MVP in both leagues. He won National League honors with the Reds in 1961 and then the American League award in 1966 with the Baltimore Orioles.
Robinson won the Triple Crown in 1966, hitting .316 with 49 home runs, 122 RBIs and 122 runs in one of the great individual seasons in MLB history.
He was still an active player when the Cleveland Indians named him manager in 1974, making him the first black manager.
Robinson went on to manage the Indians, Giants, Orioles and Expos/Nationals for parts of 16 seasons.
Three teams -- the Reds, Orioles and Indians -- have retired Robinson’s No. 20. He was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush in 2005.
