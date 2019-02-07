On Alert For Flooding & Severe Storms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Flood Watch in effect through this evening. Windy today with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Winds gusting 20 to 35 miles an hour. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes possible with damaging winds being the primary concern. The entire area has be upgraded to a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 60’s but temps will fall rapidly beginning this evening.