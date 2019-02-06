Woman arrested after driving over 100 mph on the Lloyd, police say

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A woman was arrested after police say they caught her driving over 100 mph on the Lloyd Expressway.
Shortly before midnight Tuesday, police say officers saw 24-year-old Sidney Hettenbach driving west on Lloyd, near Stockwell, at high speeds.
The officers followed her and clocked her at over 100 mph in the area of the Lloyd and Main, and, according to an affidavit, her vehicle was still pulling away from the officers.
Police say the officers then stopped Hettenbach on the Lloyd near First Ave.
Hettenbach told police she had just got off work and was trying to get to McDonald’s to get food for her boyfriend before it closed.
She was arrested on a charge of reckless driving and taken to jail. She has since been released on $50 bond.
