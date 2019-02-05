U.S. Coast Guard seizes $466 million worth of cocaine in coordinated drug raid

MIAMI, FL (WBTV) - The U.S. Coast Guard announced a major drug busts by Coast Guard cutters off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America representing 21 separate, suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded approximately 34,780 pounds of cocaine Tuesday in Port Everglades worth an estimated $466 million wholesale seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
"The interdiction and disruption of more than 17 tons of cocaine is a result of the collaboration and coordination of multiple Coast Guard and interagency assets to address the complex maritime challenge of transnational criminal organizations,” said Cmdr. Michael Sharp, commanding officer of the cutter Forward.
More the five cutters were involved in the raids including the Coast Guard Cutter Forward, homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia, which was responsible for eight cases seizing an estimated 14,207 pounds of cocaine.
According to a release issued by the the Coast Guard Tuesday morning, the U.S. and allied presence in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin has increased as part of its Western Hemisphere Strategy.
The Coast Guard’s 7th District Headquarters in Miami is responsible for Coast Guard activities throughout a 1.7 million square mile area including Puerto Rico, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and 34 foreign nations and territories.
