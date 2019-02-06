‘Raise the Roof’ campaign to help YWCA repair near century old roof

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville YWCA is asking the community to help “Raise their Roof.”
Its 94-year-old roof is in desperate need of replacement. Causing water leaks, serious internal damage, peeling paint, and lifting floor tiles.
On rainy days, like Wednesday, buckets and trash cans are everywhere to catch the water leaking into the building. The worst part, this is happening where people live.
The YWCA houses women who are fighting addiction and have been in abusive relationships.
A lot of the water damage is happening in common areas like their laundry rooms.
It’s even leaking into their bedrooms.
CEO Erika Taylor says the problem is keeping her up at night.
“I was literally laying there thinking about the leaks that had to be happening here at the YWCA last night and again tomorrow, because anytime it rains, thunderstorm or snow begins to melting anything like that we are going to see leaks in our building this is where people live its a home so we have to get it fixed,” explained Taylor.
Taylor tells us the YWCA has a contractor in place, but needs help raising the more than $100,000 in funds needed.
