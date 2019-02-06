Posey Co. dispatch protecting community through upgrade to ‘Text to 911’ system

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Posey County dispatch is leading the way in Southern Indiana.
They have an innovative text to 911 system that can keep you and loved ones safe.
Jason Knowles, the Posey County Dispatch Director said, “You might be in a closet, you might be in a situation where you just can’t talk verbally.”
Posey County Dispatch has had the text to 911 system for years, but its a new upgrade that could be life saving. Knowles said, “Whenever you do text 911, it kind of goes through the same cell phone towers and we can usually attempt to ping that.”
You don’t need to have a cell phone that is in working condition, it just has to have power and you just text 911. That will enable dispatch to have a 360-degree view of where you are.
Authorities encourage you to use the traditional call to 911 but they know certain situations don’t allow that.
“If you were maybe in a domestic battery situation and the batterer was still in the room with you, you are able to get some distance away from them, lock yourself into a private room send a 911 text to dispatchers and get officers or deputies en route,” Officer Caleb McDaniel with Mt. Vernon Police said.
Once you text, the message instantly pops up on a dispatchers screen. Whether its a call or a text, dispatch plays the vital role to keep you safe.
“We have to take that as a very serious job," Knowles said. "You need help in a time of crisis. We have to calm you down and figure out what’s going on and get you the resources that you need.”
