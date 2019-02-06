OPD investigating after hospital treats man with stab wound

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A stabbing is under investigation in Owensboro.
Police say they were called to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital around 6 Wednesday morning after a man had been treated for a stab wound.
They say the stabbing happened in the 600 block of Maple Street.
No other information is available right now, but police are currently investigating and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
