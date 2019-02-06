Garmong Construction to manage $28M aquatics center project

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - New developments in the Deaconess Aquatics Center coming to Evansville’s Garvin Park.
The Board of Park Commissioners is hiring Garmong Construction to manage the $28-million project. Construction is on schedule to begin in the spring and be completed in August of 2020.
Executive Director Brian Holtz says they chose Garmong because of its connection to the community, price, and experience.
“We’ve had a handful of other aquatics related components to our construction portfolio and healthcare facilities or physical therapy facilities," Jeremy Kunz, Garmong Construction Regional Manager, explains. "These are a unique trend here in Indiana. There aren’t a lot of them here in the Midwest. The city is embarking on a nice leading edge project for the community.”
The Board is also considering bids for the demolition of Garvin Park Pool and the surrounding area where the Aquatics Center will be built. They expect to re-address the three bids at the next meeting in two weeks.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.