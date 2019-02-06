Former UK RB Snell coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - One of the breakout stars in college football from last season is making a stop in Owensboro this week.
On Friday, former University of Kentucky running back Benny Snell will be at the Academy Sports & Outdoors store in Owensboro. Snell, who helped lead the Wildcats to a 10-3 record in 2018, will take part in an autograph session.
For $30, fans will receive an 8″x10″ poster and a photo with Snell.
The event on Friday at the Academy Sports & Outdoors, located at 3051 Highland Pointe Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303, will begin at 6:10 p.m.
