First graders donate ore than $9K to organizations
By Derick Brattain | February 6, 2019 at 2:34 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 2:34 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - More than 20 first graders at Resurrection School donated their time and money to local groups and organizations.

It''s part of the "Make a Difference" program.

The students were each given $5 to use and were told to, “go make a difference.”

They presented in front of parents and grandparents this morning on how they collected donations and also where they money was going to.

The first graders raised more than $9,000 to give to those organizations.

