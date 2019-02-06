First graders donate more than $9K to organizations

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - More than 20 first graders at Resurrection School donated their time and money to local groups and organizations.
It''s part of the "Make a Difference" program.
The students were each given $5 to use and were told to, “go make a difference.”
They presented in front of parents and grandparents this morning on how they collected donations and also where they money was going to.
The first graders raised more than $9,000 to give to those organizations.
