First day for Green River District needle exchange program

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A needle exchange program in Daviess County is up and running.
The hope is it helps keep dirty drug needles out of public places.
The Green River District Health Department is running the program. Each person that participates will remain anonymous.
Participants can exchange a used dirty needle for a clean one.
The health department will also offer treatment plan options and medical supplies to keep syringes clean and safe.
The needle exchange program will be open every Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Breckinridge Street Health Center.
