Family that mystery headstone belongs to has been found, sheriff’s office says

WHITESVILLE, KY (WFIE) - UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says they have found the family the headstone belongs to.
PREVIOUS: Sheriff’s deputies found an unusual piece of property early Tuesday.
Just around 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office got a “property found” call from Whitesville. What they found has officers wondering how it even got here.
“It could be drugs. It could be tools,” explains Lt. Nick Roby. "You just don’t know what it could be.”
But in this ditch, an officer found a headstone.
“It’s very unusual that we find a headstone, cause those things are heavy,” says Lt. Nick Roby.
With no known cemeteries nearby, officers and neighbors have no idea how it got there.
“It just looked real old," explains Lt. Nick Roby. "It had ‘Lyons’ on it. And then it says like 1924, December 1924, his wife. So it didn’t look like it was damaged or anything.”
Now deputies are relying on the help of the public to find it's resting place.
“We use social media and put it on Facebook to try to help the public and try to help us find out if they know that particular name,” Lt. Nick Roby states.
Sheriff’s deputies tell us they have also contacted local funeral homes to see if they know where this mystery headstone belongs.
