Crews begin demolition of I.O.O.F. building

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - The old Independent Order of Odd Fellows building in Princeton was built in 1890. It was stood tall over East State Street for 129 years. As heavy machinery began ripping away at the bricks that once held the old structure together, many people in the neighborhood watched on.
David Cordray was one of them.
“You know, the building is 130 years old and the changes that it has seen in the city and the county. It’s just sad to see a piece of history go like this,” said Cordray.
Time has passed the building by. It sat vacant for more than two decades. Weather and water damage took it’s toll and Princeton Building Commissioner Clinton Smith said it became very unstable.
“Basically, just the neglect of not installing a gutter drain has let all of the water come off the roof and down the back side of the building. The bricks absorbed it and with the freezing and thawing, it popped all of the bricks loose," said Smith.
The floor joists even began to rot and it became a major safety concern. By the end of this week, crews will have the entire building brought down. The city would like to use the property for public parking.
“Probably this summer, when we’re paving streets, we’ll go ahead and resurface it and pave it and then paint parking stalls on it,” said Smith.
Even after it is gone, Cordray says he will remember how it once stood tall over State Street.
"Hate to see the building go. We walk by the building often, going up to the square. It’s just sad to see it but, but pretty amazing to see them take it down,' said Cordray.
