Arrest made in Madisonville murder case

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Police have arrested someone in connection with a murder investigation in Madisonville.
The murder happened Monday night at a home in the 500 block of Sugg St.
According to the press release from Madisonville Police, Mar’Keil Foster was arrested on Wednesday after detectives were able to get an arrest warrant.
Police say officers went to the home after Dominique Yarbrough reported his fiancee, 26-year-old Ashley Eagan, had been shot.
When officers got to the home, they found Yarbrough outside with a gunshot wound to his leg.
We’re told Egan was found unresponsive on the living room floor and she was shot in her upper torso. Police say Egan was taken to Baptist Health in Madisonville where she died from her injuries.
A detective tells us there was an argument inside the home involving several people which led to multiple shots being fired.
