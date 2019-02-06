On alert for flooding and severe storms Thursday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Unseasonably mild and wet air will stall over the Tri-State through Thursday evening. A cold front will trigger widespread rain and a few thunderstorms. Heavy rain of 2-4″ possible. A few severe storms with damaging winds and possibly brief tornadoes will be possible on Thursday. The entire area is in a marginal risk for severe storms on Thursday with a slight risk over southern Illinois to the west of Interstate 57. Sharply colder air will flow in on Friday with lows in the 20′s and highs in the lower 30s. Dry through the weekend, but more rain/snow likely early next week.