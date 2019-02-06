Alcoa: Plans to expand Liberty Mine put on hold

“Alcoa Warrick Operations has decided to put on hold a planned expansion at Liberty Mine and instead purchase coal from independently owned mines. This alternative plan will continue to provide a reliable and competitive source of fuel for the Warrick Power Plant while maintaining Liberty Mine’s coal reserves as a viable option for the future,” said Communications Leader Kari Fluegel. “If the Liberty Mine’s south field is pursued in the future, we intend to use the same plans that were successfully designed to address feedback from the city of Boonville and SOH.”