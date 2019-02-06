Alcoa: Plans to expand Liberty Mine put on hold

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - We have an update on the agreement between the city of Boonville and Alcoa concerning Liberty Mine.
According to Alcoa, the plans to expand operations has been put on hold.
Beck told us current operations at the mine should wind down by the end of the year and Alcoa plans to purchase market coal from a third party.
“Alcoa Warrick Operations has decided to put on hold a planned expansion at Liberty Mine and instead purchase coal from independently owned mines. This alternative plan will continue to provide a reliable and competitive source of fuel for the Warrick Power Plant while maintaining Liberty Mine’s coal reserves as a viable option for the future,” said Communications Leader Kari Fluegel. “If the Liberty Mine’s south field is pursued in the future, we intend to use the same plans that were successfully designed to address feedback from the city of Boonville and SOH.”
We’re told they could return to mining at Liberty Mine in the future. If so, they have no plans to go back on their agreement with the city of Boonville or the neighbors.
Plans were announced nearly four years ago to expand the mine. There has been a lot of back and forth between the city and Alcoa.
