AK Steele steps up to help fill Rockport Christian Resource Center food pantry

ROCKPORT, IN (WFIE) - The Rockport Christian Resource Center is in the business of lending a helping hand to the community.
Last week though, they asked for a helping hand and AK Steel answered the call.
If you were inside the food pantry here at Rockport’s Christian Resource Center last week, you would have noticed it was pretty empty. But now, thanks to AK Steel, it is stocked full.
Executive Director Dee Denu tells 14 News they saw an increase for families in need of food during the government shutdown. Their supply was running low, so they reached out to the community.
AK Steel decided to use their annual Super Bowl food drive to help, and in a big way with over 7,000 pounds of food.
“I said they were our Super Bowl blessing," Denu explains. "We were able to get something that was not expected to happen at the time it did, and, I tell everybody. We had two loaves of bread and a fish and what did we get? Provided with plenty.”
The 7,000 pound mark was 3,500 pounds more than what AK Steel provided last year for a charity in need.
Administrators couldn’t be more proud.
“It says a lot about the employees that work a AK Steel, their character and their compassion to help out other people," Julie McRoberts, AK Steel, explains.
"They are caring, compassionate people who look after their fellow brothers and sisters whether it is at work or out in the community,” Scott Davis, AK Steele GM, says.
