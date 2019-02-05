Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve $500K for jail expansion design

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have an update on plans to expand the Vanderburgh County Jail.
On Tuesday, County Commissioners considered approving the money needed for the architect to draft an initial design. The Commissioners unanimously approved funding the architect, calling it an important first step.
Now, it goes to County Council.
They are expected to vote on this funding Wednesday. If this passes through Council, the county will pay American Structurepoint $500,000.
That is for an initial design and cost analysis for the first two elements of the proposed expansion. That money would come out of the overall design fee.
Structurepoint has several steps planned to advance the project, including re-analyzing data to determine jail population needs and meeting with the Sheriff’s Department and Building Authority to understand everyone’s opinions on needs for the facility.
“I think there are some items within that study that need validation such as staffing such as number of inmates needed that they’re going to take a look at and see one are they accurate and two have they changed since the study was first done,” says Building Authority Director Dave Rector.
Once Structurepoint completes its steps it will get together with the Commissioners and Sheriff Wedding to present the findings to County Council. Structurepoint anticipates this being a four month process.
