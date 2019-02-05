USI Women’s Hoops visit UIndy, Lewis

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball looks to stop a two-game losing streak when it visits the University of Indianapolis Thursday at 4:30 p.m. (CST). The Screaming Eagles conclude their three-game road trip Saturday at 1 p.m. when they travel to Romeoville, Illinois, to take on No. 11/18 Lewis University.
Both games will be aired live on 95.7 The Spin as well as the GLVC Sports Network, while live stats, audio and video will be available at GoUSIEagles.com.
USI (14-6, 7-3 GLVC) has four players averaging in double-figures in the scoring column, led by senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) and sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana). Davidson is averaging a team-high 12.6 points per game, while Guy is chipping in 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
Senior center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) is averaging 10.4 points and a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana) is contributing 10.3 points per appearance. USI also is getting 9.5 points and a team-high 3.4 assists per game from junior guard Ashley Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky), while senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan (Brazil, Indiana) is averaging 6.4 rebounds per game.
USI Women’s Basketball Notes
• Eagles suffer second straight loss. USI Women’s Basketball suffered its second straight loss Saturday night as Bellarmine rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to upend the Eagles, 66-61. The loss ended the Eagles' four-game win streak over the Knights.
• Last week’s leaders. Junior guard Ashley Johnson scored a career-high 19 points, had three assists and five steals to lead USI against Bellarmine. The Eagles also got 10 points apiece from sophomore forward Imani Guy and senior center Kacy Eschweiler. Senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan added a career-high 12 rebounds to lead USI on the boards.
• GLVC Tournament Points Rating System. After six weeks of GLVC play, the GLVC Tournament Points Rating System (GTPRS) has the Eagles in fourth place with a rating of 3.65. Drury (4.68) leads the league, while Lewis (4.00) and Truman State (3.71) are second and third, respectively. Maryville (3.59), McKendree (3.05), Bellarmine (2.80), Missouri-St. Louis (2.64) and Illinois Springfield (2.64) round out the top nine teams. The GTPRS will determine the participants and seeding of the GLVC Tournament in 2018-19.
• Night and day. The difference between the first and second halves was like the difference between night and day for the Eagles. USI made 12-of-25 (.480) from the field, was 4-of-7 (.571) from three-point range and went 12-of-15 (.800) from the free throw line in the first 20 minutes. The Eagles, with a minute left in the game, were just 4-of-28 (.143) from the field, 1-of-5 (.200) from three-point range and 4-of-12 (.333) from the free throw line in the second half.
• Three-point plays huge in first half. USI made a killing on three-point plays in the opening half against the Knights. The Eagles made four three-pointers, were fouled on another three-pointer before converting all three free throws and had three old-fashioned three-point plays in the first 20 minutes of the game.
• Foul out. USI had four players foul out against Bellarmine, including Guy, Eschweiler, senior guard Alex Davidson and sophomore guard Emma DeHart.
• Three losses in GLVC play. With USI’s loss to Bellarmine, the Eagles suffered their third loss in GLVC play, marking the first time since 2015-16 that USI has lost more than twice in GLVC play.
• Double-figures. Freshman forward Ashlynn Brown scored a season-high 10 points in USI’s win over Quincy, making her the ninth different USI player to score in double figures this year. USI has had seven different players reach double-figures in the scoring column multiple times in 2018-19 and four different players reach the 20-point plateau.
• Up next. USI continues its three-game road trip Thursday when it visits Indianapolis. The Eagles conclude the trip Saturday when they visit No. 11/18 Lewis.
• About Indianapolis. The Greyhounds are 8-12 overall and 2-8 in GLVC play after losing games to McKendree and Illinois Springfield last week. Sophomore guard Taylor Drury averages 14.4 points per game to lead UIndy, which has won two straight home games. Junior guard Laura Thomas is chipping in 14.1 points and 3.6 assists per contest, while junior forward Emma Benoit averages 13.5 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds per outing.
• About Lewis. The Flyers, who host Bellarmine Thursday, begin the week with an 18-2 overall record and a 9-1 mark in league play after winning their previous five games. GLVC and NCAA II Player of the Year candidate Jessica Kelliher leads the Flyers with 23.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, while junior forward Rachel Hinders is averaging 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
• Familiar foe. USI and Lewis are no strangers to each other, especially after playing four times last year, including three times in a two-week stretch that included the GLVC and NCAA II Tournaments. Each team won its respective home games, while USI won the GLVC Tournament semifinal matchup. Lewis, however, eliminated the Eagles in the opening round of the NCAA II Tournament less than a week later.
• Around the corner. USI begins a four-game homestand February 14 when it hosts McKendree in its annual Play4Kay game at the PAC. These will be the final four games the Eagles play in the PAC, which has been USI’s home since the 1980-81 season.
• Quick turnarounds. USI will play Indianapolis, Lewis, McKendree and Illinois Springfield twice in the final four weeks of the regular season
• Record book watch. Three players are currently in USI’s record books: –Alex Davidson is 42nd in scoring (545); –Kacy Eschweiler is seventh in blocks (75), is 20th in rebounding (463) and is 35th in scoring (707); –Mikayla Rowan needs just two rebounds to enter the USI record books and four to tie Jeanette Elkin at 368 for the top 30.
• Magic Mark: 75 points. The Eagles are 410-76 (.844) all-time when scoring at least 75 points. USI is 283-27 (.913) since 1996-97 when reaching the 75-point plateau.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.