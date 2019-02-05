USI Women’s Hoops visit UIndy, Lewis

• Night and day. The difference between the first and second halves was like the difference between night and day for the Eagles. USI made 12-of-25 (.480) from the field, was 4-of-7 (.571) from three-point range and went 12-of-15 (.800) from the free throw line in the first 20 minutes. The Eagles, with a minute left in the game, were just 4-of-28 (.143) from the field, 1-of-5 (.200) from three-point range and 4-of-12 (.333) from the free throw line in the second half.