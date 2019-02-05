USI finishes road trip at UIndy, Lewis

USI snaps #1 Bellarmine streaks. The University of Southern Indiana shocked #1 Bellarmine University, 80-76, in its only game of the week, snapping three different streaks. The Screaming Eagles snapped their six-game losing streak to the Knights (four-games at Knights Hall) and Bellarmine’s 67-game and 45-GLVC game winning streaks. The victory also was the Eagles first victory over a number one ranked team since the Eagles defeated the top-ranked Knights in the GLVC Tournament in 2012. USI was led by junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell and senior guard/forward Nate Hansenwith 18 points and 16 points, respectively.