Update on plans to move LST

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An update on plans to move the LST 325 to the downtown Evansville Riverfront.
County commissioners voted to hold the bids for the visitor’s center and to reject the bid for the barge because it came in more than 500 thousands over the estimate.
Legally the commissioners can hold bids up to 90 days. But they’ll revisit the issue in upcoming meetings.
“We’d like to see it done by the end of the year, but we know what kind of project this is and we don’t want to rush things, there’s a lot involved and we’ve learned there’s a lot of tweaking to be done,” said Chris Donahue, LST Board of Directors.
The project is still expected to be completed around October 2019.
