Time running out for feedback on future I69 Ohio River Bridge

“Everything is on the table, but we do have to make sure that this project is financially feasible. There is already a funding gap that exists, no matter if you toll every bridge across the river, the new i-69 bridge and us 41 corridor, there’s still a sizable gap, and if you talk about keeping a second us 41 bridge, it’s possible, but that funding gap widens, so it’s a math problem and the project team is going to be taking a look at it,” said Peterson.