Time running out for feedback on future I69 Ohio River Bridge

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Time is running out to give feedback on the future of the I69 Ohio River Bridge.
The public comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement ends Friday.
The comment window opened up three weeks ago. That is when DEIS was published.
There are several different avenues to get your thoughts across.
Mail and email are two options. So far, more than 200 comments have been received.
Five dozen of them were heard during public hearings last month.
Spokesperson Mindy Peterson says input is valuable and weighs into that final environmental impact statement.
“Everything is on the table, but we do have to make sure that this project is financially feasible. There is already a funding gap that exists, no matter if you toll every bridge across the river, the new i-69 bridge and us 41 corridor, there’s still a sizable gap, and if you talk about keeping a second us 41 bridge, it’s possible, but that funding gap widens, so it’s a math problem and the project team is going to be taking a look at it,” said Peterson.
The preferred alternatives are central alternative 1-A and central alternative 1-B.
The tolling options are the only difference between the two.
