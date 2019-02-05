Ronald McDonald House receives donation

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - D-Patrick Honda donated $2,500 Tuesday to the Ronald McDonald House as a part of their “Honda Helping Kids” campaign.
The money will help house children and families, and provide meals during their stay.
“We could not do what we do and fulfill our mission without community support from both corporate partners as well as individuals. It takes a lot of volunteers to also serve our mission and we’re always looking for more to help this home away from home,” said Theresa Floyd-Maas, Ronald McDonald House Executive Director.
Ronald McDonald House provides care for families and children 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
