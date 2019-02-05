New details in Madisonville murder investigation

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A murder investigation is underway in Madisonville.
According to police, officers went to a home in the 500 block of Sugg St. around 10:30 Monday night after a man reported his fiancee had been shot.
When officers got to the home, police say they found 26-year-old Ashley Egan unresponsive on the living room floor. Police say Egan was taken to Baptist Health in Madisonville where she died from her injuries.
We’re told the man who called police was shot in the leg and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
A detective tells us there was an argument inside the home involving several people which led to multiple shots being fired.
Police say they have a few people of interest in the case, but, so far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 270-821-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
