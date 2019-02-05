Neighborhood Watch: EPD investigating hold up at apartment, tombstone found in ditch in Daviess Co.

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a hold up at an apartment in the 100 block of West Michigan Street.
The victim told police an acquaintance came over to borrow money. When he tried to hand him $40, the suspect grabbed $200, pulled a handgun, pointed it at three people and told them to stay seated.
He then walked out of the apartment.
Police say even though the suspect was an acquaintance, the victim couldn’t remember his last name.
There was an unusual purse snatching in the 2200 block of West Delaware Street in Evansville.
Officers say a woman put her jacket down to chase after her dog and another woman helped her.
She caught the dog and took it inside, but when she came back out, her jacket and the woman who helped were gone.
Inside the jacket was her purse with $500 cash and lots of identification.
In Daviess County, someone found a tombstone in a ditch.
The tombstone is from 1924, and the ditch is in the 5900 block of Stevens School Road.
The Sheriff’s Department would like to return it to the family.
You can see the name “Lyons” in the upper left hand corner.
If anyone knows who’s family this may belong to, contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444.
