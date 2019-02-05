Nativity church closes, but community outreach continues

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The former Nativity Catholic Church on Pollack Avenue has officially been sold, and the keys have been handed over.
The building will soon be getting a new marque and it will read Faith Way Baptist Church.
Nativity church needed a lot of maintenance and upkeep, creating a need for a lot of money.
Back in 2016, masses held at nativity were moved to Holy Rosary Church.
Since then, the Latino community held events and some services in the building.
Father Bernie Eitene acted as pastor for both Nativity and Holy Rosary.
He says it’s hard to leave that building behind but he knows it’s in good hands.
Nativity Church also housed a clothing closet and a food pantry that many in the community took advantage of.
“It’s gonna be hard to walk away from that site because it’s touched the lives of so many people for a long time,” said Eitene
Nativity catholic church served as a centerpiece to the community since 1962.
“It was determined that holy rosary and nativity should be merged together and we were given 18 months to come up with a merger,” said Eitene.
A merger that leaves Nativity’s food pantry and clothing closet in limbo.
“The food pantry will continue to operate until we can find something else. The clothes closet, what we’ve done is boxed everything up and put it into storage until we can find a new home for that,” explained Eitene.
Holy Rosary is looking for new homes for these ministries, hoping one day to expand their outreach.
I spoke with the new owner of the building, Pastor Stephan Russ of Faith Way Baptist Church, he says his congregation will continue the history of serving this community.
“We already have a pretty strong transportation ministry. We pick children up and bring them to church. There will be a lot of things. I think we are just starting to see the beginning of our growth and we’ll be adding a lot of programs as we grow,” said Russ.
“It’s tough to walk away from that, but I take some consolation in knowing that it is still going to be a place of christian worship and prayer and it’s in good hands,” said Eitene.
Faith Way Baptist Church had its first service in its' new building this past Sunday, February 3.
Pastor Russ tells 14 News renovations to the whole building start next week.
With construction hopefully finished by mid summer.
