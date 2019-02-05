Murder investigation underway in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A murder investigation is underway in Madisonville.
According to police, officers went to a home in the 500 block of Sugg St. around 10:30 Monday night after a man reported his fiance had been shot.
When officers got to the home, police say they found the victim, Ashley Egan, unresponsive on the living room floor.
Police say Egan was taken to Baptist Health in Madisonville where she died from her injuries.
No other details are available right now.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 270-821-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
