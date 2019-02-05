Member of Winnecke re-election campaign arrested

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A campaign official with the Lloyd Winnecke re-election campaign is facing drunken driving charges.
Police say they arrested Conner Ortman, 25-years-old, late Sunday on South Alvord Boulevard. According to police, Ortman was asleep in the drivers seat while the vehicle was running.
Police say he failed filed sobriety tests and a test at the hospital showed he was almost two times the legal limit.
Winnecke’s campaign manager tells 14 News Ortman was hired a few weeks ago, and they are now looking to fill the position. Officials say they are disappointed in his arrest.
Ortman was one of two full-time employees.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.