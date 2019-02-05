1 killed in explosion behind Albuquerque strip mall

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE/CNN) - One person is dead after an explosion Monday afternoon in New Mexico.
It happened behind an Albuquerque strip mall.
Businesses in the area were evacuated after the blast, which authorities described only as an “unidentified explosion.”
“We’re trying to figure out what happened here. We have a large perimeter set up. This area is closed down at this time for public safety,” said Simon Drobik, a spokesperson for Albuquerque police.
Members of Albuquerque Fire and Rescue happened to be in the area at the time.
“One of our AFR units was already here. Engine 7 was on site,” said Tom Ruiz, an Albuquerque firefighter. “They heard a large noise explosion type. At that time, they went out through the front of the building and went around to the back with some of the management from the Smith’s Grocery Store.”
“And at that time, that’s when they noticed that there was a individual that was deceased at that time," he added.
The bomb squad was called to the scene.
No additional injuries were reported.
