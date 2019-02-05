Kansas judge calls teen victim ‘aggressor’ in sexual abuse case against 67-year-old man

LEAVENWORTH, KS (KMBC/CNN) - Prosecutors in Kansas are considering whether to appeal a sexual abuse case involving teens and a 67-year-old man.
This after the judge called a 13-year-old, the “aggressor” during sentencing.
Raymond Soden, 67, is now in prison.
He allegedly told detectives he touched a 13-year-old girl but pleaded to another charge as part of a deal with prosecutors.
“He was being 100 percent clear of what he wanted from the children to the point he was offering money for services,” said Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County prosecutor.
Thompson wanted the standard sentence of just under 14 years.
But District Court Judge Michael Gibbens sentenced Soden to five years, 10 months in prison.
Gibbens’ reasoning was the 13-year-old's older sister helped set up the arrangement.
Gibbens said in court that “a 13-year-old who offers what she offered for money is certainly an aggressor, particularly since she's the one that had to travel to Mr. Soden.”
“I mean these are children, they’re victims,” Thompson said. “This should not happen to any children.”
“It’s not surprising to me to hear those things but it does just remind me how important it is to educate everybody,” said Haleigh Harrold, of Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault.
Harrold said teens often ask about victim blaming.
"When we think about the relationship between an adult and a child, ask anybody who has the power in that situation," she said.
The judge who also noted that the girls didn’t show up for sentencing, questioned “I wonder what kind of trauma there really was to this victim.”
“Everybody’s reaction after trauma has occurred, like sexual abuse, is really different,” Harrold said.
"It's tough for any child to have to face someone who's done that to them," Thompson said.
Thompson is now debating an appeal.
The judge also noted Soden’s age in his decision, and that the sisters allegedly conspired to rob him.
The county argued that's independent of the crime he was pleading to.
