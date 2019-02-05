Funding approved for Nortonville, KY bridge repair

NORTONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced funding approval for repairs to the New Salem Circle Bridge in Nortonville.
The New Salem Circle Bridge connects more than 100 homes, several businesses, a church, a cemetery, and the city water plant to U.S. 41, has been closed since December 2017 when cracks appeared in the bridge approaches and support structure.
The closure has required residents to take an extended detour and limited emergency access to areas served by the bridge.
During a visit to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court as part of a statewide listening tour, KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas announced Gov. Matt Bevin had authorized $500,000 in discretionary funds for the engineering analysis, design, and execution of a repair plan.
“Based on an extensive review of several engineering issues at the site, a KYTC contractor plans to start repairs on the overpass within the next few weeks,” Secretary Thomas said. “The repair process will include use of soil nailing and other geotechnical work to stabilize soil at both ends of the overpass, and reconstruction of the bridge support structure to allow the overpass to reopen to normal traffic.”
Repairs are estimated to take three months.
After the bridge has been reopened to traffic, additional paving and asphalt work would take place.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.