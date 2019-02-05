Evansville Rotary Club donates big money to United Methodist Youth Home

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Rotary Club presented some big money Tuesday at their luncheon.
They donated $20,000 to the United Methodist Youth Home.
The money will help fund the new girls independent living program. The facility will have a therapy room along with eight bedrooms.
Directors say there’s quite the demand in helping young kids.
“There’s a lot of different statistics that show the need for youth services in our community. Being able to provide those to young people and give them another avenue of support, it really means a lot to us," said Travis Johnson, United Methodist Youth Home Development Director.
United Methodist Youth Home is celebrating their 40th year. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for this Friday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.