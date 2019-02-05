ECHO director reacts to former employee’s indictment

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An update on Monday’s indictment of former ECHO Housing director Stephanie Tenbarge.
A day later, we are hearing from the new director, Chris Metz.
Tenbarge was indicted by a federal grand jury on theft charges. She is accused of embezzling nearly $150,000 in ECHO funds to pay for personal goods and services.
Metz says he wasn’t surprised by the allegations in the indictment as they have worked through the audits over the last year, but that doesn’t lesson the blow.
“There were no red flags prior to when we began an internal investigation," Metz explains. "Obviously there did come a point where there were sufficient red flags where we began an internal review which would lead to the events that would eventually unfold yesterday, but prior to that, no we had no indication. We were like everyone else in the community.”
ECHO has since enacted new policies and safeguards on finances. TenBarge faces three counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.
A trial date has been set for April 8.
