Drag Queen Story Hour hot topic at County Commissioner’s meeting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - At Tuesday’s County Commissioner’s meeting, three community members took the podium for the same topic, the library’s planned Drag Queen Story Hour.
The event planned for February has generated a lot of opposing comments and petitions both for and against the program.
Tri-State Alliance President, Wally Paynter, addressed the Commissioners, who oversee the library board, calling this issue a “flash point."
Paynter says this is the newest chapter of negative talk about the LGBT community.
“25 years ago when I was talking to the public, the flash point was gays in the military. Now it’s drag queens in the library. If you want to attack the LGBT community, you attack drag queens. That’s the flavor of the day," said Paynter.
Two other people voiced their opinions. One asked the commissioners to remove the only remaining library board member that they appointed.
