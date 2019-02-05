Daviess County Fiscal Court approves bid for second family courtroom

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - The third floor of the Daviess County judicial center always seems to be packed as families wait for their turn in the one family courtroom.
“Sometimes they go until very late in the evening. 7, 8, 9 o’clock," Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly said. "I heard, I think one time, it went as late as 11 or 12. And you really don’t need to have kids out that late.”
With an increase in family court cases, county leaders have talked about creating a second family courtroom since 2016. And now the fiscal court has a contractor getting the project moving.
“It really is something that the entire state realizes that we need here with the number of cases that our judges have to deal with," Rosemary Conder the executive director of CASA of Ohio Valley said. "So it’s really, moving forward something that the community really needs.”
The library on the third floor will soon be converted into a mirror image of the original family court room.
“We need a second family court and having the courtroom redesigned and built on this floor where we have the access to the waiting room and the kids area, that’s really important," Conder said.
The final cost will be just over $600,000, paid entirely by the administrative offices of the court. And a project showing the county is looking out for even the smallest members of the community.
“It gives the families a sense of security to know that there’s professionals that are looking out for the best interest of their children and their entire family," Conder said.
